Town not overreacting to continued state budget impasse  

No drastic changes to town services will result from the state budget impasse extending past the Oct. 1 deadline, according to local leaders.

Gov. Dannel Malloy made good on his promise last Thursday, vetoing the Republican budget proposal — a plan that earned bipartisan support in both the state House and Senate — and leaving Connecticut without an operating budget for more than 90 days.

Republican legislators are now calling for an override of the veto, but in the meantime, Connecticut remains without a state budget entering October, passing the Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grant payment deadline, meaning a majority of towns will see across-the-board cuts in municipal aid and education funding, and elimination of core government services.

“We’re in an OK spot right now, we’re not panicking,” said Board of Finance Chair Michael Manjos. “No cuts in staff. No cuts in teachers. No supplemental tax bills. We’re not doing anything until we know the final situation. We will find a way to plug the gap. But next year’s budget will be tough, it will be a nightmare.”

First Selectman Steve Vavrek said conservative budgeting has “insulated” the town from any adverse impacts this year.

“People need to understand this is bigger than just Monroe,” said Vavrek. “We don’t run this office with partisan politics, we run it with sound fiscal management.”

With Connecticut’s fiscal mismanagement leading to massive debts each year, Manjos said, the Board of Finance and school administrators expected reduced aid from the state, just not so much so fast. With no budget in place as of now, Manjos said, he also does not expect Monroe will see the first payment this month.

“The Board of Finance assumed the town would receive $3.5 million, leaving an estimated $3.5 million hit in the budget,” said Manjos, adding that in response to that assumption, the town increased its general fund balance to some $8 million, meaning the town could cover the loss, at least for this fiscal year.

“I’m still not assuming zero money from the state,” said Manjos. “I’m figuring getting something close to $3.5 million, which is what we planned on in our budgets.”

The Republican budget plan would have benefited Monroe, leaving all education funding from the state in place. That is a far cry from the governor’s original budget plan, which would have eliminated all funds for Monroe, while the Democratic plan cut more than $2.3 million.

Previous versions of Malloy’s budget have slashed $7 million and $9 million in funding from Monroe. When Malloy issued an executive order in August to re-allocate education funds, Monroe was once again on the chopping block. The previous budgets eliminated Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grants from the town. Under Malloy’s compromise budget, the town would receive $6,394,518 in ECS funding for 2017 and $4,475,245 in 2018, which is considerably better than the zero funds previously put aside for Monroe.

Interim Superintendent of Schools John Battista said the Board of Finance had “a great deal of foresight and made many of the needed cuts in April of last year.”

“There is a contingency available if the funds are more than expected,” added Battista. The Board of Education and Board of Finance never anticipated zero ECS funding, so once the final budget is approved, I’m sure we will have more conversations with the Board of Finance. Getting the large cuts that are in the governor’s executive order will certainly hurt us more than the $1-million cut that we already faced last April, and we will need to regroup to see where we need to go from here.”

Malloy’s veto immediately brought condemnation from Monroe’s Republican legislators.

“Even though the governor declared his intention to veto early on,” said state Rep. J.P. Sredzinski, “we were still hoping he would set aside partisan politics and do what is best for the state of Connecticut.

“Unfortunately for families across the state, he refused to do so, and now many towns will suffer funding cuts as a result of the governor’s draconian executive order,” said Sredzinski. “It is also a major disappointment that the governor would not even use this bipartisan budget as a blueprint for future negotiations on a consensus budget.”

Sredzinski said the governor’s rejection of the only budget plan that made it through the legislature is “irresponsible at best and actively harmful to Connecticut at worst — he has just stamped his seal of approval on the crisis faced by municipalities and people who depend on core state services.”

Sredzinski, who has advocated all year for a budget that protected current levels of funding for every municipality, held a state budget talk at Monroe Town Hall last night with state Sen. Kevin Kelly, who also voiced disappointment with Malloy’s veto.

“With a single ‘vote,’ Gov. Malloy has put Connecticut into a tailspin,” said Kelly. “Instead of accepting the will of the General Assembly, the governor’s executive order will remain in effect and create destruction for families across the state.”

Kelly said the governor’s executive order cuts social services, slashes municipal aid and zeroes out funding for public education.

“Now it is on my colleagues across the aisle to see the importance of passing a budget now, something that can only be accomplished with an override vote. I hope that instead of voting their party line, my fellow legislators will put the people of Connecticut before politics, and enact a budget before the governor decimates our towns and cities, and the hard-working families who live and work here.”

Leaders from several communities in the state are calling on the legislature to override the governor’s veto, an action Sredzinski supports.

“I am not deterred in my fight for a good deal for Monroe and Newtown,” said Sredzinski. “I will continue to push my Democratic colleagues to support this bipartisan budget that fully funds local schools and municipalities.”