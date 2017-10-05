Veterans’ winning designs come to life on Swiss Army knives

For U.S. Army veterans Angela Peacock and Manuel Colón, art has become instrumental in coping with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) resulting from their wartime experiences.

So when Wounded Warrior Project reached out to veterans who use art to cope, Peacock and Colón once again answered the call, joining 18 other veterans nationwide in submitting designs for a contest that would see the winners’ creations become part of Swiss Army knives’ rich history.

“I found painting would really help me to just calm down and not think about anything else, I had to stay in the moment, and that moment was painting,” said Peacock, who spent nearly seven years in the Army, serving in Baghdad, Iraq, during wartime.

“When I’m painting,” added Peacock of St. Louis, “I don’t worry about what happened in the past, what might happen in the future. You are just in the moment. You just have to sit and paint. Nothing else matters but what you are creating before you.”

“I welcomed the challenge of creating a design for the knife,” said Colón of Orlando, Fla., who retired as an Army sergeant first class in 2013 after more than 20 years of service. “I’ve done a lot of graphic design. It is a great way to relax for me.”

And after a several month process, which included fans voting for the winners online, Peacock and Colón captured the designing honor. Now their creations will appear on the classic knives to be released on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and will start by producing 1,000 knives of each design.

In recognition of their accomplishment, Peacock and Colón were brought to Monroe last Thursday to visit Victorinox’s U.S. headquarters, touring the distribution facility and watching as what they created on a piece of paper or computer screen came to life on the famous Swiss Army knives.

“I’ve never won anything. This is an incredible feeling,” said Colón, holding his own Swiss Army knife embossed with the face of a bald eagle during last Thursday’s interview at the Victorinox’s headquarters off Victoria Drive.

Colón was assigned to the Special Forces as the artillery platoon leader on a 2004 deployment to Afghanistan, where he saw significant combat.

Prior to his second deployment, doctors found that the bumps he thought were from being tossed around by explosions during his first tour were actually stage-4 non-Hodgkins follicular lymphoma. On top of cancer, he was battling PTSD from his exposure to combat.

‘‘The Wounded Warrior Project Combat Stress Recovery Program immediately made a positive impact in my life,” said Colón. “It really connected the dots for me with how to cope, manage, and deal with PTSD. My wife, Jeannie, says she sees how my connection with Wounded Warrior Project has made me whole again.’’

And his winning design of the bald eagle helped to further display the patriotism and courage displayed by those like himself and those who died in service to this country.

“I just remember coming home one day from clinical medical treatments and seeing an eagle outside the window. I had never seen one before, and I figured it was just a one time thing. Then it came back again, then again. And I just started thinking it was a sign,” added Colón.

Peacock’s creation was done with watercolors, bringing her memories of watching helicopters land and take off from the base in Baghdad, Iraq, where she was stationed. She was sick at the time, suffering from an intense gastrointestinal virus later determined to be a colon infection.

“I was so scared, I thought I was going to die,” said Peacock, recalling the scene take she brought to life in watercolors. “When I decided to create something for this, that scene was just in my head. I just represented my memories from that time, the courage, those that we lost.”

Peacock said the years after her medical retirement from the Army more than six years ago were spent dealing with substance abuse and suicide attempts as a result of severe PTSD. Then she said she connected with Wounded Warrior Project, and life started to get better.

‘‘You didn’t have to explain yourself or tell your story. Everybody just understood,’’ said Peacock about her first WWP Alumni Summit. ‘‘I walked away thinking ‘Wow, maybe I do have something to offer.’”

Wounded Warrior Project’s mission is to “honor and empower” injured veterans, providing free services and programs while helping to raise awareness and enlist the public’s aid for the needs of injured service members, to help injured servicemen and women aid and assist each other, and to provide unique, direct programs and services to meet their needs.

Victorinox began its partnership with Wounded Warrior Project in 2016 with the launch of a stars-and-stripes inspired collection. According to Renee Hourigan, Victorinox’s U.S. vice president of marketing, the success of that initial collection prompted the company to renew the partnership for another year, only with a twist — this time it would be veterans who would create the designs on the knives’ scales.

“There is a great association between our company and the Wounded Warrior Project,” said Hourigan, adding that the symbolism of the Swiss Army knives and the Wounded Warriors Project mission of helping veterans transitioning back into civilian life is a “natural fit.”

For every Wounded Warrior Project Swiss Army Knife sold, Victorinox Swiss Army, Inc. will donate 5% of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price directly to Wounded Warrior Project to fund unique, direct programs and services to meet the needs of injured service members.