Comedy Night to benefit Beardsley Zoo

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo will hold their second annual Comedy Night on Friday, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m., doors open at 7, at The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company. The evening will feature three comedians, wine and beer open bar, live and silent auctions, and more. All proceeds benefit Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo’s conservation, education, recreation, and research programs.

This night of comedy for a cause will feature Cory Kahaney, grand finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She has made appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Show with David Letterman, The Late, Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and Laterwith Carson Daly. For those who go to bed early, Cory is also a regular on The View, Fox & Friends, and The Moms.

The two opening comedians for the evening are Andy Pitz and Jon Fisch. Andy has been a mainstay in comedy venues of all kinds for over 20 years. His unique style and smart humor has landed him appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He has also appeared on Comedy Central and NBC’s Last Comic Standing, where he was New York City Capital One Audience Favorite.

Jon has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Show with David Letterman, has been featured in Maxim Magazine, and was the host of the widely popular podcast, “In The Tank.”

General admission tickets are $95 per person and include show admittance and open bar, including beer and wine; A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $145 per person and include premiere seating, comedian Meet and Greet, and swag bag. Purchase tickets online at beardsleyzoo.org/comedy-night/