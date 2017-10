Masuk High defeated rival Newtown High, 3-1, in an SWC girls volleyball match on Wednesday.

Maria Castro-Rodriguez had aces 17 digs for coach Bryan Coloma’s Panthers (6-5).

Brianna Craig had nine kills and two blocks

Ana Castro-Rodriguez had an ace, seven digs and 25 assists.

Kim Buttery had 34 assists, 12 digs and two kills for Newtown (7-4).