Rec. Notes: Apple made easy with these classes

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website atwww.MonroeRec.org. Register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

APPLE Made Easy

Join Jane Mahoney on Thursdays from 7 to 8 p.m. to learn more about your Apple devices. Mahoney is a local graphic designer with more than 25 years of experience working with Apple products. She worked for Apple and brings an in-depth knowledge of Apple products along with amazing tips and tricks to show you. Her role with Apple was teaching workshops along with one-to-one training. For all classes, you must have an apple ID/Password, iPhone 5S or higher and have current software running on iPhone/iPad. Fees are $50 (resident), $60 (non-resident).

iPhone Basics (Oct. 19) — Learn the basics of your phone from settings, iCloud, apple ID, downloading apps, how to use Siri, neat tips and tricks.

iPhone Advanced (Oct. 26) — Learn how to create folders, take a good picture, create new contacts, photo albums, customizing your settings, airdrop, and more.

iPad (Nov. 2) — Learn the basics of your iPad from downloading books or magazines, FaceTime, creating bookmarks in Safari and more.

Write Your Novel (without getting stuck)

This course shows you how to produce a finished novel, one step at a time. By first paying attention to the basics of character development, scene creation, and sticking to the plot, the novel is constructed scene-by-scene, and chapter-by-chapter. Most importantly, you’ll avoid the biggest mistake — jumping in and starting on page one with no idea how your story will play out or end. Michael Canavan, a local author of two novels, a collection of short stories, and nearly a dozen nonfiction books will guide you through the pitfalls of writing and help you get started to making it to the best seller list. Canavan has taught creative writing in New England and New York and educated at Parsons and at Lehman College, Bronx N.Y. Class will be held Wednesdays, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m., Oct. 25 through Dec. 13, at the St. Jude Parish Center. Fees: $125 (resident), $135 (non-resident).

ArtSmart! Studio

All classes held at ArtSmart! Studio, 152 Lynn Dr., Monroe. For more program information, contact Kathy Vincent at [email protected]

Fall Frolic School Holiday Event (Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to noon) — Holiday art events for ages 7 to 14 are a creative way to enjoy a day off from school. Young crafters are invited to celebrate the season with a morning of autumn inspired crafting. Projects will include printmaking and mixed media collage, canvas painting, decorative pumpkins and more. Fees per class — $30 (resident), $40 (non-resident).

Create With Me (Oct. 14, 9 to 10 a.m.) — An art workshop experience featuring Apple, Potato & Leaf Printing for ages 3 to 6. These seasonal workshops are designed to encourage experimentation and creative collaboration between young artists and those who love them. This requires caregiver participation. Fees, $12 (resident), $22 (non-resident).

Weekend Art Lab (Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) — A creative kickoff to the weekend for ages 7 to 14. This month’s workshop, Autumn Assemblage, will present a new creative seasonal challenge and a variety of media to experiment with. Fees are $18 (resident), $28 (non-resident).

Garden Smarts

Join Master Gardener Renee Marsh for another round of informative and inspiring classes to get your little acre looking its’ best. Classes held at St. Jude Parish Center.

Perennial Gardening (Oct. 17, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) — Tired of gardens that take too much care? Done with replanting annuals year after year? Then it’s time to learn more about how to have a beautiful, low maintenance perennial garden. This class will take you through the fundamentals of soil and light requirements and how to select the right plants. We will also look at how to properly plant perennials, how to maintain your garden through the seasons including pruning and pest management. Finally, we will review some low maintenance plants that thrive in our climate. Fees are $40 (resident), $50 (non-resident).

Gardening for Birds, Bees and Butterflies (Oct. 18, 7 to 8:30 p.m.) — Help your local pollinators flourish. The course will help you grow a naturally healthy garden that will help our bees, butterflies and birds survive and thrive. Plus it will be a garden that contains a stunning variety of flowers throughout the seasons for your enjoyment. Plant selection, organic and ecologically sustainable growing practices and habitat building will all be covered. You will also learn to recognize some of our common native species and understand their life cycles. Fees are $35 (resident), $45 (non-resident).