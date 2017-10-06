Town briefs: Emergency preparedness talk; first selectman debate set

Emergency preparedness talk

The Monroe Emergency Response Team and the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library will be co-sponsoring a program “Are you Ready for an Emergency?” on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the library. The program will feature ways to prepare for a natural and manmade disasters at might occur in our area.

Lions Club hosts mother of cancer survivor

Marybeth McPadden, the mother of a cancer survivor, will be the speaker at the Monroe Lions Club meeting on Oct. 11 at Sal’s Family Pizza Restaurant, 630 Main St., at 7 p.m. After a long battle with cancer, her son was able to overcome the physical affects of this deadly disease.

Learning that only 4 percent of all government cancer funding is allocated to childhood cancer research, McPadden has become an advocate for passage of a bill known as the Childhood Cancer Star Act. She has met with the state’s senators and representatives to gain support for this bill in Congress.

Anyone interested in attending should call Lion President Frank Bent at 203-650-5632. The cost for a complete meal is $23.

LWV to hold first selectman debate

The League of Women Voters of the Bridgeport Area will sponsor a first selectman candidates debate on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Masuk High School auditorium.

The three candidates, Frank Bennett (Unaffiliated), Dan Hunsberger (D) and Ken Kellogg (R) will answer questions on issues of importance to the local voters.

Questions may be submitted in advance of this event by email to [email protected]. Questions may also be placed in a lockbox located in the Monroe Town Hall lobby. Questions must be addressed to all candidates and the League cannot guarantee that all will be asked given the one-hour time constraint of the debate.

The public is invited to attend this event, which will be recorded by Masuk High School’s video production team for later broadcast on community television.

Firefighters host Touch-A-Truck, open house

Monroe Fire Department will be hosting its annual Touch-A-Truck and open house on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at department headquarters, 18 Shelton Road (Route 110 near Route 111). Sit in a fire truck, try out firefighting gear and meet the local firefighters. There will be free goody bags, raffles and refreshments.

Farewell dinner for Vavrek

The Monroe Republican Town Committee will be honoring outgoing First Selectman Steve

Vavrek on Friday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Stone Barn, 175 Shelton Road.

Vavrek is being honored for his eight years as first selectman as well as his time on the Town Council as vice-chairman, Parks & Recreation Commission as vice-chair, and a member of the Monroe Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of the Water Pollution Control Authority, a Trumbull-Monroe Health District member and the AYSO Regional Commissioner.

The cost is $60 per person. This includes gift-buffet dinner-and cash bar. State Rep. JP Sredzinski will be the master of ceremonies.

For more information, call Enid Lipeles at 203-261- 2349 or email at [email protected]

Halloween costume collection

The Monroe Women’s Club will be holding its annual Halloween costume drive on Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at Union Savings Bank parking lot. Gently used and new costumes as well as bagged candy will be collected and donated to Monroe and Area Social Services. For more information, contact Deb Heim at 203-268-1072 or email [email protected].

Bereavement support

St. Jude Parish of Monroe is offering a free nine-month Bereavement Support Group. The group will meet twice a month on Wednesday 2:30 to 4 p.m. September, October and November and then once a month from December through May. To register call the Parish Office at 203-261-6404.

Dump tickets

Dump tickets are available for purchase at Town Hall Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are also available for sale at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library on Friday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday conversations

First Selectman Steve Vavrek and Interim Superintendent John Battista will be available to meet with the public once a month. Vavrek and Battista will be available to discuss questions and concerns residents may have about the town and schools on a monthly basis. The Saturday Morning Conservations will be held at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library’s Rotary Room one Saturday a month from 10 a.m. to noon. Meetings have been scheduled through April. The dates are: Oct. 14, Nov. 11, Jan. 20, Feb. 10, March 10 and April 28.