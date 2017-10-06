Coming together As One to aid Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria stormed through Puerto Rico on Wednesday, Sept. 20, as a category 4 storm, with sustained winds at an estimated 155 mph, leaving the island devastated, homes destroyed, miles of land flooded, and power virtually non-existent.

Jayson Castillo and his brother, Joel, both Spanish teachers at Masuk High School, spent that day, and many days after, desperately trying to reach their family — like all others with loved ones who live on the island — but to no avail.

“For me, it really hit home,” said Jayson, adding that he and Joel have some 35 family members, including their grandparents, living in Puerto Rico. “Eight days, no word. No idea if they are safe, what’s happening. The gravity of the situation hit home. The island is truly cut off.”

Still reeling from the damage of Hurricane Irma only a couple of weeks before, Puerto Ricans had to deal with the largest hurricane on record to hit the island since 1928. The damage was devastating, with power expected to be out for most for four to six months.

But from the devastation came hope, said Jayson, from the immediate and heartfelt response of his Spanish Club students. The group, meeting for the first time as a club on Thursday, Sept. 21 — only 24 hours after the hurricane struck — agreed they needed to band together to help. And that simple idea sparked the group’s “As One” slogan.

“We want to remind people that Puerto Rico is part of the United States” said Jayson. “They are natural-born citizens. There is such a bond between us all. We truly are one.”

Club members spent the next weekend preparing a 2:49 YouTube video and a GoFundMe page, all with the plan of raising $5,000, which would then be given to AmeriCares to aid in its mission of helping those in need in Puerto Rico. The group is also selling bracelets — with the Puerto Rican flag and the American flag both emboldened on the white background, with All One in between — for $1. Five days after the video began airing, the club had raised $1,450.

“We spend so much time preparing these kids to be intellectual, to go to X, Y, Z college,” said Joel. “What we are seeing here is the focus on kids being productive citizens in a global society. We’re seeing Monroe coming together to make the world a better place.”

Jayson said that once they finally heard the voices of their family members in Puerto Rico, in their excitement, they sometimes failed to ask how they were doing before cellular service would drop.

The cellular service has been sporadic at best, said Jayson, adding that his uncle has had to drive nearly two hours from home at times just to get any service. And every day his uncle, who owns an ambulance service, is forced to leave home to scavenge for water and gas to power his generator.

“Our goal is to get the whole school involved,” said club member Amaan Ashab of the fund-raising efforts. “It is a great feeling to know you can make difference, that you can help make people’s lives better.”

This effort has quickly become more than just a Spanish Club project, said Ashab. Other clubs in the school are also getting involved, with plans to help sell the bracelets.

“The school’s reaction has been unified — you feel like we are As One when it comes to helping others,” added Ashab.

Maria Castro-Rodriguez, captain of the Masuk High volleyball team, said she has charged her teammates with selling bracelets, and her mother has even taken them to work to sell to her fellow employees.

“We want to bring as many people as we can together to help,” said Castro-Rodriguez, adding that her family just breathed a sigh of relief last Wednesday — a week after the hurricane hit — after hearing from her grandfather, who was fine.

“This is a good idea,” said fellow club member Manuela Alejandra Riano. “People there are in need of so many things right now. It feels good helping those that need so much help.”

For more information or to purchase a bracelet, contact Jayson Castillo at [email protected] or call 203-400-1613. See the YouTube video at

https://youtu.be/vX-MzlnZ7pk and access the GoFundMe page at

https://www.gofundme.com/as-one-usa-for-puerto-rico.

“It’s beautiful to see everyone come together as one,” said Jayson. “Words do not do it justice. Masuk has truly come together as one to help. I’m so used to seeing (the students) in a learning environment, but to see them active in the community, it’s truly rewarding.”