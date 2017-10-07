Police Log: Sept. 25-Oct. 1

The Monroe Police Department responded to 19 alarms, 24 medical emergencies and one 911 hang-up between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1.

Monday, Sept. 25

11:59 a.m. — Two-vehicle accident in Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot on Route 111. No injuries were reported.

12:52 p.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 111. No injuries were reported.

5:43 p.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident along Route 25 that was partially blocking the roadway. No injuries were reported.

10:21 p.m. — Police in the department communications center observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at Stepney Elementary School. Upon arrival, officers found two occupants in the vehicle. The driver, William David, 23, of Waterbury, was found to have a warrant out of Naugatuck for his arrest on a failure to appear on charges of having a suspended license and traveling unreasonably fast. He posted a $2,500 bond on the warrant and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Oct. 11.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

7:37 a.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 25. No injuries were reported.

9:48 a.m. — John Marshall, 29, of Monroe Turnpike, turned himself in to Monroe police on an arrest warrant. Police said Marshall was charged with possession of controlled substance, theft of a firearm, possession of a large-capacity magazine, and altered firearm identification. Police said officers were called to Marshall’s residence on an unrelated incident. The weapons were turned over for safekeeping, said police, and the drugs were located in the gun safe. He was held on $50,000 bond.

5:45 p.m. — Police arrested Joshua Legen, 26, of High Ridge Road on charges of disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief and risk of injury to a minor. Police said Legen had smashed a window at his half-brother’s home on Pachaug Trail. Legen then left the scene and was later arrested at his home, said police. He was released on a $1,500 bond and appeared in superior court on Sept. 27.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

7:29 a.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 25. No injuries were reported.

12:07 p.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 25. No injuries were reported.

Thursday, Sept. 28

8:49 a.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 34. No injuries were reported.

5:14 p.m. — A large tree fell on top of a vehicle on Hammertown Road. No injuries were reported, but the roadways at Wheeler Road and Hammertown Road and Route 111 and Hammertown Road had to be closed to remove the tree, according to police.

Friday, Sept. 29

5:58 a.m. — A leaf blower was reportedly stolen from a rear shed at a Pepper Street residence sometime over the last several months. Police are investigating.

11:30 a.m. — Police served an arrest warrant on Michael Mikienis, 41, of Waterbury, at Bridgeport Superior Court. Mikienis was already incarcerated on unrelated charges, so he was taken to court to face Monroe police’s charges of third-degree larceny for allegedly stealing equipment from his former employer, A&B Mechanical, in May. He was held on $1,000 bond.

11:32 a.m. — John Mech, 56, of Monroe Turnpike, was arrested on a warrant for charges stemming from a home repair scam he ran in the area in 2013. Mech was incarcerated for an unrelated crime when he was transported to Bridgeport Superior Court to face Monroe police’s charges. Mech is charged with second-degree larceny for defrauding a person over 60 years of age, false pretenses, giving a false statement, and offering home repair without a license. Police said Mech, operating under his business name of Affordable Generators, scammed $6,500 from a local resident, starting work but never completing the job. Mech was held on $50,000 bond.

12:50 p.m. — Police said Ronald Harvey Charles, 72, of Oxford, turned himself in on a warrant for fourth-degree sexual assault. Police said the charges against Charles stem from an incident in June at Polar Energy, his former employer, located at 189 Route 111. Charles posted a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Oct. 6.

10:21 p.m. — Felicia C. Julianelle, 29, of North Branford, was arrested on a warrant. She is charged with sixth-degree larceny, said police, stemming from an alleged shoplifting incident at Rite Aid, 435 Main Street. She posted a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Oct. 10.