Superintendent search: Committee begins work next week

With its final members in place, the superintendent search committee holds its first meeting next Monday.

At its meeting Monday, the Board of Education approved the selection of Marie Blake, representing the teachers, Jack Ceccolini, representing the administrators, and Christa DeLeo, representing the parents, to join the search committee.

The Board of Education took the first step in the process last month, voting to create the superintendent search committee, which will be made up of all members of the school board as well as the representatives announced Monday.

John Battista, who has been serving as interim superintendent since July 1, said the committee will hold its first meeting next Monday, focusing on finalizing questions for an upcoming town-wide survey as well as preparing a plan of action for interviews.

Battista, who has announced his retirement effective at year’s end, said the committee must decide such issues as whether internal candidates will be interviewed first. The committee will provide an update on its work at the Board of Education’s Oct. 16 meeting.

The committee must also begin interviewing different search companies. Once the company is selected, it will start searching for candidates and present the committee with résumés of those who fit what the committee is looking for. The committee will then review the résumés and select the people it is interested in interviewing.

After the first round of interviews, the committee will “whittle it down” until there are two final candidates. Board members have stated that the hope is to have the new superintendent in place by July 1, 2018.

Battista replaced former Superintendent Jim Agostine, who announced his retirement on June 30.

Once he stepped down, Battista took over, with Jack Zamary, the former director of IT and operations, acting as the interim assistant superintendent. Both Battista and Zamary will serve in their respective positions until June 30, 2018.