CERT prepares well for the worst

While no major weather events appear to be on the horizon in the near future, the devastation in the Caribbean and the southern United States in the past few weeks has local officials staying on their toes.

The Monroe Community Emergency Response Team spent an hour last Thursday evening running a mini-sheltering drill at the town’s emergency shelter, the Monroe Senior Center. And CERT members acted as both set-up volunteers and “needy” citizens for the practice test.

“It went very well,” said Dave York, the town’s emergency management director. “We do this exercise to get ourselves ready.”

York said the mini-sheltering drill involved volunteers setting up cots and further planning for distribution of food and water for those who would need a shelter in times when storms caused significant damage in town.

“This is a lifeline, not a cruise liner,” said York, adding that Monroe has joined the other 14 communities in the Division of Emergency Management & Homeland Security, Region 1 (Fairfield County), in being proactive in disaster preparation.

Five local Boys Scouts Oliver Wells, Zach Gingris, Sam Kellogg, Josh Correll and Keegan McDonough each participated in the mini-sheltering, in the process gaining their emergency preparedness merit badge. Gaining this badge takes them one step closer to Eagle Scout. In the case of Gingris, participating in this event was all that was needed to gain Eagle Scout status.

also participated, acting as residents who stopped by the shelter for assistance.

“It was great to have them as a part of the exercise,” said York.

York said that recent devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas in August, Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean and Florida, and Hurricane Maria in the Caribbean, Puerto Rico specifically, has only heightened the need to be vigilant with preparation.

“We are always staying ready for whatever may happen,” said York. “We also recommend that residents be able to stay where they are, shelter in place for three to five days.”

York said Monroe residents have proven to be ready to shelter in place if necessary, but the town is always ready to help, even working cooperatively with neighboring towns’ emergency services to aid anyone in need if possible.

“Monroe is good about sheltering in place,” said York. “We have a number of residents who have bought generators. They are self-sufficient.”

For more information about Monroe CERT, contact Dave York at [email protected] or visit the town’s website at www.monroect.org and look for Emergency Services and then Community Emergency Response Team.