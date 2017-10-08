Special week highlights Monroe’s eateries

The first annual “Monroe Restaurant Week” celebration, a seven-day promotion of the town’s eateries, will be running from Oct. 16 through Oct. 22.

The unique and fine dining options available in Monroe will be the focus of this event, which was organized by the town’s Economic Development Commission.

“We’re really putting ourselves on the map as a dining destination in Fairfield County,” said First Selectman Steve Vavrek. “We look forward to seeing you dining in our local restaurants in support of this new event.”

Participating restaurants will include Bella Rosa, Buffalo Bills, Carl Anthony’s, Jennie’s Pizzeria, The Last Drop, MacDaddy’s, McGowans, Monroe Social, Mr. Mac’s Canteen, Nostrano, Osteria Romana, Roberto’s, Sal’s, Smithy, Soup Thyme and Vazzy’s. Participating restaurants will offer prix-fixed dining menus for lunch and dinner. Reservations are highly recommend, so book tables early.

“Restaurant Week is a terrific opportunity for us to introduce restaurants to new guests and a great way to revisit restaurants if you’re a regular guest to try something different on their menu,” said Donna Verdisco, Monroe Economic Development Commission chairman.

“It will be the perfect time for Monroe residents as well as those from surrounding towns to visit a favorite local restaurant or try something new to their palette,” added Verdisco.

The Monroe Economic Development Commission’s main focus is to improve the town’s economic and social well-being, said Verdisco, and “restaurant week is the perfect venture to bolster the economic vitality of Monroe with an emphasis on the vibrant restaurant experiences available in this quaint New England town. Value priced dining will take place at a variety of establishments ranging from fine dining to fast casual.”

For more information, contact [email protected] Those taking pictures are asked to share them on social media using #RWMONROECT.