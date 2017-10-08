Local American Legion nets haul for food bank

About 35 people enjoyed barbecued chicken, grass-fed beef burgers, hot dogs and sausages along with salads, fixings and dessert at the fifth annual American Legion Post 176 annual picnic on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event was free with a donation of non-perishable food items or money for the Monroe Food Bank. Four large shopping bags of food and $65 in donations were collected and donated the following week.

Post 176 meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Monroe Senior Center on 235 Cutlers Farm Road. The next few meetings are Oct. 12, Nov. 9, and the annual holiday party on Thursday, Dec. 7, which will be held at Roberto’s Restaurant on Route 25 in Monroe.

Qualifying veterans who would like to join the Sippin-Winspur American Legion Post 176 are

encouraged to check out the website: www.swpost176.org. Interested veterans may also call Post 176 Commander Victor Yanosy at 203-261- 6978 or Senior Vice-Commander Jan Larsen at 203-268-9594 for more information or to request an information packet and an application. Let them know if you would like to attend a meeting as a guest. You can continue to “serve” by helping Post 176 serve our community and state veterans.

Applicants must be honorably discharged or still on active duty and must meet the following eligibility requirements set up by the U.S. Congress. Dates are from major conflicts — World War I (April 6, 1917 to November 11, 1918); World War II (December 7, 1941 to December 31, 1946); Korean War (June 25, 1950 to January 31, 1955); Vietnam War (February 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon/Grenada (August 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (December 20, 1989 to January 31, 1990); Gulf War/War on Terrorism (August 2, 1990 until further notice) — and we regret that “cold war” warriors do not qualify as of this time, although efforts are being made to rectify that situation.

Dues are $35 and include a subscription to the American Legion Magazine. If you are a member of Headquarters Post 200, it is simple to transfer to Post 176. In addition, all current members of the armed forces are offered their first year’s dues free. The American Legion is not a men-only

organization even though most of our members are men. We encourage female veterans who meet the membership requirements to join the post. Post 176 has an active Auxiliary Unit open to female family members who are not, themselves, veterans. Auxiliary dues are $29 per year. Call Unit 176 President Eileen Kaplin at 203-268- 0783 for more information.