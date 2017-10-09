Editorial: Combating bullying

It’s safe to say that no parent wants anything bad to happen to their child and in most cases they would do whatever they can to assure their well-being. As the school year kicks off next week for some, a topic that affects many students and cannot be discussed enough is bullying.

It’s one of those issues that has been around for a long time, is extremely tough to track and prevent. Bullying doesn’t just affect one social group but rather, is an attack on a person for being of a different ethnicity, size or weight, sexual orientation, or other trait. Although the behind a person being bullied can vary, the issue can be addressed through the use of several techniques.

The internet, although useful for many different reasons, has provided a new platform for bullying to take place on and is a new avenue that should be monitored by parents to assure the safety of their kids and others. Between the various social media networks kids are using these days and face-to-face interactions they have in school, it’s nearly impossible to assure that your child is not bullying or being bullied.

Bullying is nearly impossible to monitor, but can often be addressed through communicating with your children and their teachers.

The effects of bullying on a person of any age can lead to suicide. A person that is being bullied may feel alone, like they are not “enough,” or powerless. There is no way to identify a bully or victim by looking at them. As a parent, checking your child’s social media, having their passwords and speaking with other parents could be the difference between catching the bullying before it’s effects have gone too far.

Some may feel like having a person’s passwords is invading their privacy, but in the case of a maintaining a child’s safety it can literally be a lifesaver.

If your child has been bullying others or is being bullied, you should reach out to the school faculty and counselor to find out their policy. Working with other parents to start a group to address the issue is also key as your child is most likely not the only person being bullied. If the consequences and effects of bullying are explained to students the behavior often stops. In the case where that does not happen, parents can look toward taking legal action in order to create a safe and accepting learning environment.

For more options and resources visit www.stopbullying.gov.