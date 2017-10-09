Monroe Courier

Letter: Supports Kellogg for first selectman

By Monroe Courier on October 9, 2017 in Opinion · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

As a senior citizen in the town of Monroe, I believe that Ken Kellogg is the best choice for first selectman in the upcoming election. Ken has worked hard on behalf of all citizens of the town of Monroe, particularly when it comes to keeping seniors engaged in town.

He has been a supporter of the Monroe Senior Center, a place where activities and social gatherings take place for people of my age. He has also been instrumental in the developing of senior tax relief enhancements, adding a program to already generous laws which would allow us to defer tax payments to the town of Monroe while we continue to live here in town. While this may not seem like a big deal to some, it is very important to me and my friends that someone is actively working to make Monroe more affordable and more attractive for seniors.

This is the type of leadership we need running the town and is why I am voting for Ken Kellogg for first selectman in November.

Marion Callo

Crestwood Road

 

Related posts:

  1. Sredzinski backs Shaban
  2. Kapoor comments on Chalk Hill
  3. Letter: Board of Finance responds to Wielk letter
  4. Supports Kellogg for top spot

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Comedy Night to benefit Beardsley Zoo Next Post Letter: Urges legislators to keep negotiating on state budget
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress