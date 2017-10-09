Letter: Supports Kellogg for first selectman

To the Editor:

As a senior citizen in the town of Monroe, I believe that Ken Kellogg is the best choice for first selectman in the upcoming election. Ken has worked hard on behalf of all citizens of the town of Monroe, particularly when it comes to keeping seniors engaged in town.

He has been a supporter of the Monroe Senior Center, a place where activities and social gatherings take place for people of my age. He has also been instrumental in the developing of senior tax relief enhancements, adding a program to already generous laws which would allow us to defer tax payments to the town of Monroe while we continue to live here in town. While this may not seem like a big deal to some, it is very important to me and my friends that someone is actively working to make Monroe more affordable and more attractive for seniors.

This is the type of leadership we need running the town and is why I am voting for Ken Kellogg for first selectman in November.

Marion Callo