Letter: Urges legislators to keep negotiating on state budget

To the Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to address a vote I cast as a Town Council member last Monday. As an elected official, I’ve always believed it is my responsibility to explain my vote when asked,and suggestions on social media that some have reached out to me for a dialogue are perplexing because a search of my social media sites, my home information and my town email fail to turn up any inquiries.

On the agenda of our Sept. 25 regular meeting was a resolution calling upon us to support a Republican proposed budget for the state that had passed the Senate and the House just days before. Interesting! In my years I’ve been honored to serve on the Council we have never been asked to vote on a unsigned resolution relating to the state budget that had emerged days before.

Neither the actual budget nor a budget analysis was submitted. So, I looked into the proposal. Taken from the state GOP website here is what it claims:

“no new taxes, no increased taxes, increased education funding, increased state funding,more support for seniors, more money for all our municipalities”.

Should we believe that? Skeptical to say the least I noted that this budget contains a new ECS formula yet no data was submitted on that either. How can one say conclusively that this budget is better for Monroe?

I proposed an amendment that, if we were to send anything, we urge the legislature in Hartford to continue to work and compromise. All proposed budgets from either side, including the governor’s are flawed, but their work is not done in finding the middle road. Perhaps compromise on UConn reductions, yield on particulars of funding pensions, and agree on firm borrowing caps?

Does this mean I don’t support a restoration of the funds for Monroe cut by the governor? Of course not.

I just happen to believe fantasy is not good fiscal policy.

Dee Dee Martin

Maryanne Drive