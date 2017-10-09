Letter: GOP did right thing with state budget

To the Editor:

It sounds so wonderful in today’s political climate that Monroe has a group of candidates for political office that are non-partisan.

You know them as One Monroe: the Purple People. We are not red, we are not blue, we are purple. Have you seen their signs around town? Notice they are in purple, but paid for by the DTC (Democrat Town Committee)?

I asked some of the purple candidates a.k.a. Democrats a simple question: Is Gov. Malloy wrong for eliminating the state aid. I could not find one that would. As I understand, Democrat Dan’s cuts will cost Monroe 12 percent of its budget.

How can a group claim to be non-partisan yet refuse to criticize the one person who is going to hurt Monroe? Democrat Dan Malloy.

The Democrats in Connecticut are extremely unpopular, and rightfully so. Our Governor, Democrat Dan Malloy, has decided to rule like a dictator because the Democrats have been unable to get a budget passed.

The Democrats control the state House, state Senate (via the lieutenant governor breaking the tie), and the governorship. They have had complete control since 2011.

I have been unable to ascertain when the Republicans last controlled the state House, which I believe was in the 1960s. The Republicans have controlled the state Senate for two terms in the last few decades: 1985-1987 and 1995-1997.

The Republican party, both statewide and nationally have their fair share of problems. However with this budget, they did the right thing.

However, the problem lies with the Democrats. The state is broke. The only business thriving is one-way movers out of state. Contrary to our Purple People, there are substantial differences between Republicans and Democrats.

I am not falling for the Purple People a.k.a. the Democrats. Neither should you.

Sean Murphy