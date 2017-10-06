Football: Matt Hersch leads Masuk past Notre Dame

Senior quarterback Matt Hersch ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more when Masuk High rolled to 58-20 South-West Conference victory over Notre Dame of Fairfield on Friday night at Benedict Stadium in Monroe.
“We’re playing very well and we’re certainly happy to be 4-0,” said Masuk coach Joe Lato. “We still have a few things to clean up on. Tonight we took a few too many penalties early in the game. But Matt was on and when he’s running, he adds another dimension to our offense.”
It was the fourth consecutive win for the Panthers who’re averaging 44.4 points per game.
Hersch scored on runs of 18 and five yards in the first quarter and completed TD passes of 14 and 13 yards to Ryan Shaw.
Single touchdowns were scored by Peter Fox (one yard), Nick Emanuel (three yards) and Jack Roberge (five yards).
Masuk built up a 38-14 halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way.
Notre Dame (3-2) received touchdowns from Josh Tracey (57-yard pass from Kyle Pavone), Tracey again (2-yard pass from Pavone) and Zach Maiden-Fountain (5-yard run).