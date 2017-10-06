Monroe Courier

Girls volleyball: Masuk Panthers defeat Lancers

By Andy Hutchison on October 6, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Masuk High’s girls volleyball team outlasted visiting Notre Dame-Fairfield 3-1 (25-21, 25-27, 25-11, 25-19) on Friday evening.

The Panthers improved to 7-5.

Maria Castro-Rodriguez had three aces to go along with 15 digs.

Ana Castro-Rodriguez had three digs and 29 assists.

Paige Hine had eight kills and a block.

In the fourth game, Notre Dame used a 6-0 run to erase an 18-12 deficit and tie the score before the Panthers closed things out with a 7-1 run.

Masuk went ahead on a Notre Dame service error and, after another point, three straight aces by Emily Steffens extended the lead to 23-18.

After a Lancer point, the Panthers got kills from Hine and Olivia Mehur to end it.

