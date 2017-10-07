Police seek two suspects in Friday’s bank robbery

Monroe police were searching for two individuals who robbed Newtown Savings Bank in Clock Tower Square off of Main Street Friday morning.

“There will be a noticeable police presence in the area,” stated Monroe police at 11:35 a.m. Friday on its Twitter account.

A bank robbery suspect was described as a black man wearing all dark clothing and a baseball hat, said police. This individual was a passenger in a newer model four-door gray Honda Civic, and he was picked up by a white female driving the Honda after the bank robbery and left the scene, said police.

Anyone with information on the robbery, the suspects or the car is asked to contact Monroe police at 203-261-3622.