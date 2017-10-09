Monroe Courier

National Weather Service: Threat of heavy rainfall, flooding has been reduced

By The Ridgefield Press on October 9, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

The National Weather Service’s rain projections for Monday, Oct. 9.

Fairfield County remains “well out of the risk for excessive rainfall” Monday, Oct. 9, according to National Weather Service reports.

“Showers, locally heavy, move through late this morning and into the early afternoon, with scattered showers expected thereafter into the evening,” said Peter Wichrowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Rain totals will range from a quarter of an inch close to the coast, to around an inch across northern portions of the Lower Hudson Valley and across interior Southern CT.”

