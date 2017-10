The Masuk High girls volleyball team won the fifth set 19-17 when coach Bryan Coloma’s Panthers defeated Wilton High 3-2 on Monday.

Ana Castro-Rodriguez had 36 assists from her setter position, as Masuk won its fourth consecutive match to improve to 8-5.

Paige Hine led the hitters with 14 kills, to go with three service aces.

Maria Castro-Rodriguez paced the back row with 18 digs. She had a pair of aces.