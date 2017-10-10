Monroe Courier

CT Lottery Corporation and DCP warn consumers about mega millions scam

By HAN Network on October 10, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC) and the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) are warning consumers about a wide-spread email scam telling consumers that they were randomly selected to participate in a “MEGA MILLIONS DRAW.” This email is a scam, and consumers are encouraged not to respond with any personal information.

“The Connecticut Lottery Corporation and the Department of Consumer Protection are continuing to work together to alert lottery players to fraudulent activity and scams,” said interim Connecticut Lottery Corporation President Chelsea Turner, “When in doubt, we urge players to please take an extra step and call the CT Lottery Corporation directly at 860-713-2700 to ensure your transactions are safe and secure.”

“It’s important that consumers always take a minute to think before they react when an offer appears too good to be true,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull, “Emails like this that impersonate familiar brands can be particularly tempting to respond to, but our message is: don’t take the bait. If you have any doubt in your mind that something is legitimate, don’t engage.”

A picture of the email can be found below:

More information about lottery scams, and what to do may be found on the CLC’s website here.

If you feel you have fallen victim to this — or another scam, contact DCP’s complaint center at 860-713-6300, or [email protected]

Related posts:

  1. DCP calls for compassionate, common sense updates to consumer contracts
  2. SCAM ALERT: DCP warns against consumer complaint email scam
  3. DCP: Be aware of timeshare reseller and transfer scam
  4. DCP updates consumer handbook for CT’s Lemon Law Program

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post BBB: Top 10 most complained-about industries in 2016 Next Post Republican lawmakers: Override Malloy’s veto
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress