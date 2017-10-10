Girls soccer: Unbeaten Newtown tops Masuk, 3-2

Masuk High girls soccer coach Eleanor Brainard and her Newtown counterpart Marc Kenney have gone head to head in so many close battles that they expect a close game.

In their Tuesday afternoon clash in Newtown, it was another tight one, with the host Nighthawks hanging on for a 3-2 win.

Newtown improved to 11-0-1. Masuk is 5-3-2.

“It’s always a competitive game when we play Newtown. They’re a good, solid team. They kept the pressure on,” Brainard said.

The outcome was in doubt until the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard clock, as the Panthers trimmed a 3-1 deficit to a goal and continued to apply pressure as time ran out.

Down 2-1 with 17-plus minutes remaining, the Panthers threatened to tie but Kacey Lawrence had a shot by the defense and Gia DeLorenzo was stopped by Newtown goalkeeper Julianna Stavola .

The Nighthawks scored with 11:43 to play, and nearly added to the lead one minute later but a goal off a corner kick feed was called off on a foul.

DeLorenzo got her team back to within a goal on a penalty kick with 7:08 remaining, moments after Lawrence got into the 18 yard box and blasted a shot that prompted a handball. DeLorenzo’s PK went inside the right post, low and to the left of a diving Stavola.

Masuk kept pressing.

DeLorenzo missed over the top with just under four minutes left, and the combination of Lawrence and DeLorenzo again worked to create a chance, with a shot by Lawrence missing wide with about 30 seconds left.

“We kept battling and battling and coming at ’em. We were breaking them down, but just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net,” Brainard said. “I’m tremendously pleased with the effort.”

Kenney said this matchup tends to be a physical one. One of Newtown’s goals came via a penalty kick following a foul in the box.

“The kids all day are excited. I’m sure the Masuk kids are too. It’s a sense of real desire to win, not that we don’t have it other times. It’s just a bit of a special feel,” Kenney said of the rivalry.

Masuk’s Chloe Shawah, Christina Moniz and Rachel Coglitore also generated chances with hard work. The defense played well, led by the efforts of Susan Mathews.

Kaitlyn Infante scored in the first half, on a goal assisted by Lawrence.

Masuk goalkeeper Jennifer Jacovino made some key saves to keep the game close — it was tied 1-1 at the half — and ended the day with eight stops.

The game can benefit the Panthers come playoff time given how hard Newtown made Brainard’s squad work.

“Newtown goes hard to every ball. They’re fast, they like to play a lot of one-time balls,” Brainard said.

“It’s fun to play in close games against great opponents. I think we played really hard in the second half and battled as best we can,” Shawah said.