LWV first selectman debate Thursday

The League of Women Voters of the Bridgeport Area will sponsor a first selectman candidates debate on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Masuk High School auditorium.

The three candidates, Frank Bennett (Unaffiliated), Dan Hunsberger (D) and Ken Kellogg (R) will answer questions on issues of importance to the local voters.

Questions may be submitted in advance of this event by email to [email protected]. Questions may also be placed in a lockbox located in the Monroe Town Hall lobby. Questions must be addressed to all candidates and the League cannot guarantee that all will be asked given the one-hour time constraint of the debate.

The public is invited to attend this event, which will be recorded by Masuk High School’s video production team for later broadcast on community television.