Boys soccer: SWC showdown won by Masuk Panthers

In a battle of two of the South-West Conference’s best boys soccer teams, host Masuk High built an early two-goal lead and held on to defeat Newtown 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Winkler scored both goals — only seven minutes into the contest.

Aiden McShane assisted one of the tallies, and goalkeeper Sam Forsythe was credited with the helper on the other after his long boot up the field led to Winker extending the lead.

Masuk improved to 9-1-1 and the Nighthawks fell to 8-2-1.

Everything went according to plan for Masuk High boys soccer coach Antonio Viscuso’s team, as the Panthers bounced back from their lone defeat, a 1-0 setback to Joel Barlow of Redding.

“We challenge the team score early. We knew that two would put us in a comfortable situation,” said Viscuso, whose team has surrendered only three goals this fall.

They struck within the first couple of minutes and added to the lead in a hurry.

“We started off really hot and managed to find a finish off the win and that’s all that matters, Winkler said. “We like to come out hard at the beginning and try to put one or two in the net to give our defense some confidence.”

Viscuso requested an extra on field official and was granted a third official, something he said coaches may do for big games. The third set of eyes, the coach thought, helped his team execute some of its tactical play, including drawing Newtown offside in spots.

Newtown’s Jack Oltran scored with three minutes remaining in the first half

The Nighthawks continued to apply pressure in the second half to no avail, thanks to the play of Forsythe and Masuk’s stingy backline.

Masuk nearly added to the lead early in the second half when midfielder Ryan Hodska let a shot fly from about 40 yards out. Newtown goalkeeper C.J. Trivers got back in time to leap and knock the high shot away.

In the final minutes, Zach McCollum blocked a Newtown shot, and Forsythe made a diving save. He also charged out to break up a counter attack to help preserve the win.

“It’s a great win. They’re a good team,” Hodska said. “Our intensity throughout the game was insane. Our defense held strong.”