Parks & Rec: Youth basketball registration notes

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks & Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Youth basketball leagues

The Basketball League program offered by Parks & Recreation provides an opportunity for boys and girls (grades 3-12) to become acquainted with the skills and techniques necessary to play the game. Participation, skill development, sportsmanship and fun will be emphasized over competition. All registration is based on grade. Leagues will play a nine- or 10-game season, generally running November through the end of March. There is no league play on any day school is not is session.

A series of evaluation sessions will be conducted for players. Player evaluation sessions are for team placement only; there are no cuts. Teams are selected by a rotating draft of the coaches to be as evenly matched as possible. Requests to be on a particular team, with a certain coach or to be on the same team as someone else will not be honored.

Player evaluations dates will be posted online when finalized. Please arrive 15 minutes early with your evaluation number already attached to your shirt. Player evaluation numbers will be emailed Nov. 9 and will not be provided on the day of evaluations (if you choose to not receive general email blasts, you will not receive this information). Anyone who does not attend evaluations will be placed on a team by the league director. Anyone who registers after Nov. 7 does not participate in player evaluations and will also be placed on a team by the league director.

The fee of $200 per player includes their basketball shirt. If registering after Nov. 17, the registration fee is $235 (Nov. 24 for the high school league). Third child in the family pays half price. The fee covers most costs necessary to operate the league (basketball shirt, gym supervision, referees, custodians, awards, equipment, etc.). Registration deadline to participate in the league is Dec. 8. Please make sure your household account is setup to accept email blasts so you can receive important league information.

Game times will not be decided until after final registration numbers are determined. All schedules below are subject to change based upon registration numbers.

Girls leagues — Grade 3/4: practices Tuesday; games Thursday. Grade 5/6*: practices Monday, Tuesday or Thursday; games Saturday. Grade 7/8*: practice Tuesday or Thursday; games Saturday. (*If low enrollment, we will revert back to our combined grade 5-8 league.)

Boys Leagues — Grade 3/4: practices Monday or Wednesday; games Saturday. Grade 5/6: practices Monday, Wednesday or Thursday; games Saturday. Grade 7/8: practices Monday or Tuesday; games Saturday.

High school basketball — League will begin with open gym play on Saturdays, Dec 9 and 16; games start Jan 6. All play is at St. Jude.

Rec basketball coaches

Adults are needed to coach the teams (not high school league). Requests to coach with another parent of a participant cannot be honored. The league director will select head coaches from those who apply. If interested, download application and background check at www.MonroeRec.org and submit to the Parks & Rec office, email to par[email protected] or fax to 203-452-2958.

Webb Mountain camping

Last day for camping at Webb Mountain for the public is Oct. 31. The camping permit fee is $10 per site (per night) for every five people; maximum 10 campers per site. Permits are issued in the Parks & Recreation office Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations cannot be made over the phone. You will need to bring your driver’s license and vehicle registration information (two vehicles per site allowed). Permits are not issued to anyone younger than 18 years old.

All visitors must leave by sunset as the park is closed at that time. Quiet hours are from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Campsite must be occupied within 24 hours of day assigned or it will be declared an open site. Length of stay is limited to 14 consecutive days. At the end of camp stay, site must be clean and vacated by noon. Visitors must remove all items brought in. Permittee accepts responsibility for all guests at their assigned site and any damage to site.

Indoor Youth Tennis Lessons

Parks & Recreation welcomes Greg Sansonetti and his adult staff back for a seventh season. Based in Fairfield County, Sansonetti brings more than 25 years worth of tennis teaching experience. For more information on these tennis programs, contact Sansonetti at (203) 414-9453. All participants need their own racquet (bring your own or purchase through your instructor). Each participant will learn a different stroke each week. This includes the forehand, backhand, serve and volley in game situations. Lessons held Tuesdays, Nov. 7 through Dec. 19 in the St. Jude gym. Juniors ages 5 to 7 meet at 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and ages 7 to 10 meet at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fees are $139 (resident)/$153 (non-resident).

Garden Smarts

Join Master Gardener Renee Marsh for another round of informative and inspiring classes to get your little acre looking its’ best. Classes held at St. Jude Parish Center.

Perennial Gardening (Oct. 17, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) — Learn more about how to have a beautiful, low maintenance perennial garden. This class will take you through the fundamentals of soil and light requirements and how to select the right plants. We will also look at how to properly plant perennials, how to maintain your garden through the seasons including pruning and pest management. Finally, we will review some low maintenance plants that thrive in our climate. Fees are $40 (resident)/$50 (non-resident).

Gardening for Birds, Bees and Butterflies (Oct. 18, 7 to 8:30 p.m.) — The course will help you grow a naturally healthy garden that will help our bees, butterflies and birds survive and thrive. Plus it will be a garden that contains a stunning variety of flowers throughout the seasons for your enjoyment. Plant selection, organic and ecologically sustainable growing practices and habitat building will all be covered. You will also learn to recognize some of our common native species and understand their life cycles. Fee are $35 (resident)/$45 (non-resident).

Toxic Free Cleanings (Oct. 24, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) — People have been cleaning their homes for centuries without the arsenal of toxic chemicals that are sold today. Rediscover nontoxic solutions to everyday cleaning problems and avoid unnecessary “greenwashed” commercial products. Learn the science of grime and see how a few simple ingredients can be combined for effective and inexpensive cleaning and disinfecting. Fee are $40 (resident)/$50 (non-resident).

Garden Design Basics (Oct. 25, 7 to 8:30 p.m.) — This class explores the principles of landscape design. We will look at good (and not so good) examples to help you understand basic concepts like proportion, form, texture and color. Then learn how to develop a basic plan based on the style you want and how to select plants that match that plan. Fee are $35 (resident)/$45 (non-resident).