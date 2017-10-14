Property transfers: Sept. 1-13

The following property transfers were recorded between Sept. 1 and 13.

42 River Road, Nancy L. Levinson to Kyle Hackney and Nicole Hackney, $538,500.

155 Fan Hill Road, Elizabeth Benet to Shushil Ramnaress and Patricia Ramnaress, $625,000.

30 Block Farm Road, Dal Wieser and Carie D. Wieser to Yasmeen Khan, $642,500.

84 Guinea Road, Thomas A. Morena and Marilyn A. Morena to Tamara Volmer, $385,000.

39 Captains Hill Road, Mary R. Sheridan (trust) to Frank Fonk and Amy St. Onge, $344,900.

98 Highland Drive, Elizabeth Scrofani to Linda Shackleton, $200,000.

10 Fresh Meadow Road, Jerry Lars LLC and Matthew Reid Maxwell to Alicia Perez and Eudy Perez, $303,000.

90 Knorr Road, Arthur E. Stollman and Happy S. Stollman to Michael W. Thomas and Amanda Sara Thomas, $344,900.

40 Hillside Lane, Edward E. Cheever Jr. and Linda M. Cheever to Steven Fonda and Deanna Fonda, $472,000.

16 High Meadow Road, Brian McLaughlin and Karen McLaughlin to John Robens and Mackenzie Moosbrugger, $345,000.

5 Hidden Knolls Circle, Katherine Flanagan and David Swezey to Joaquina Regalado, $80,000.

19 Morgan Lane, Christine Rigby to Joseph Kote and Aleksandra Kote, $675,000.

600 Pepper St., FBG Properties LLC and Barbara A. George to 600 Pepper St. LLC and Provence Land Co. LLC, $1,200,000.

39 Kimberly Lane, Bartholomew J. Delaney and Linda S. Delaney to Timothy Hartsell and Rebecca Hartsell, $469,900.

20 Hannah Lane, Joseph Cusmano Jr. and Doreen I. Cusmano to Ryan McDermott and Cara McDermott, $485,000.

4 Nutmeg Circle, Ryan W. Proulx and Cortney E. Proulx to Alexander Sheptovitsky and Yelena Sheptovitsky, $180,000.

41 Hurd Ave., Thomas Frederick Volpe (estate), Victoria J. Volpe and Heather Volpe to Victoria J. Volpe and David Butkus, $300,000.

75 Hurd Ave., Connecticut Investors LLC to Shaik Abdul Rahman Shaik and Rohyaiya Yasmin Abdul Salem, $583,342.