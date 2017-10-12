Monroe Courier

Winston is available at the Trumbull Animal Shelter awaiting adoption

By Julie Miller on October 12, 2017 in Community, News · 0 Comments

Winston

Winston is a handsome neutered male PitBull about 2-years-old. He has been great with people and may get along with a female dog. He is best with a dog savvy owner. Visit Winston and other dogs and cats available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

