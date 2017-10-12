What’s happening at Edith Wheeler Library

The following programs are being held at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library between Oct. 12 and 20. Please note the library is now open Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The library is no longer open on Wednesdays due to budget cuts.

Sensory Storytime sessions set

Sensory Storytime for ages 3 to 6 are scheduled Saturdays — Oct. 14 and 28, Nov. 4 and 18, and Dec. 2 and 9 — from 10:30 to 11:30 each session. This is an interactive program especially designed for children on the autism spectrum, those who are sensitive to sensory overload or have other special needs or difficulty sitting through a traditional story time. A parent or caregiver is required to attend with the child. Registration is required and limited to 10 kids. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Fall concert series continues

The Survivor’s Swing Band will perform on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. at the library. The performance by the seven-piece professional jazz band is part of the library’s fall concert series. The band plays classic melodies from the 1950s.

World War I lecture series continues

The latest installment of “The War to End All Wars,” a four-part lecture series on World War I presented by Hamish Lutris, continues Monday, Oct. 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 at the library.

This lecture will focus on the importance of Oct. 16 during World War I, and the outlying political ramifications of the war. Lutris is an assistant professor of history at Capital Community College. Registration is required. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Mastering the interview process

Senior Career Coach Jill Griffin will demonstrate how to take control of the interview process in a program titled “Conquer the Objections: Achieving a Successful Interview.” This program will be Monday, Oct. 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Topics will include effective body language, understanding the interviewer and the company, and proper follow up. Registration is required and limited to 12 people. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Express yourself with buttons

Children in grades six through 12 can take part in the Express Yourself Button Making Workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. Participants can make buttons that express their thoughts or show their favorite designs or characters. Registration is required and limited to 15. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Duct tape bracelet making

Children in grades 4 through 6 can make duct tape bracelets on Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Registration is required. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Calling all writers

The October Adult Writer’s Workshop will be held Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. No experience is necessary to attend This group meets the third Tuesday of every month, and no registration is required.

Teens get dinner and a movie

The library will host a Teens Dinner and A Movie event on Friday, Oct. 20, beginning at 6 p.m. The event is for youth in seventh through 12th grade. The dinner will feature nachos, followed by a viewing of Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Registration is required and limited to 20. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Lipeles to take you on a journey

Enid Lipeles will present her travelogue, “Budapest to the Black Sea,” a narrative and photographic tour of Budapest, Prague, Belgrade, Bucharest and Dracula’s castle, on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 2 to 3 p.m. Registration is required.