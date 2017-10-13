Monroe’s top cop earns top honor

Monroe’s top cop has earned high marks from his fellow police chiefs statewide.

Police Chief John Salvatore earned recognition at the Police Commissioners Association of Connecticut’s distinguished chiefs awards dinner last month at the Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange. Redding police Chief Doug Fuchs was also honored as well as U.S. Attorney Deirdre M. Daly, who was presented with the 2017 Distinguished Law Enforcement Professional award.

Salvatore, Monroe’s police chief for nearly two decades, learned he was to be honored in June and admitted he was surprised he was earning this recognition from his fellow law enforcement professionals.

“We as an organization always try to the right thing for the citizens and the community,” said Salvatore of the Monroe Police Department. “I think that this honor validates that. You always try to do the right thing, and it is nice when your work is recognized.”

Chip Rubenstein, the organization’s vice president, said Salvatore was selected for several reasons, including suggestions from commission members, the public and past chief honorees.

“The criteria for being selected was longevity of service, the manner in which they execute the responsibilities of their job, and the respect and esteem for which they are held by their fellow officers,” said Rubenstein. “Our final selection process included having the nominees vetted by previous distinguished chief honorees.”

Salvatore became Monroe’s police chief in December 1998 after serving more than 20 years with the Wethersfield Police Department. He recently concluded his term as president for the Connecticut Chiefs of Police Association.

“I have been fortunate to have the full support of the townspeople and the Police Commission,” said Salvatore. “I do feel we have improved the department over the years, and it has been a collaborative effort.”

The Monroe department stands at 43 officers, including the chief himself, with the majority in the patrol division. But Salvatore said one of the department’s strengths is having a qualified digital forensics expert.

“Our numbers are small, but I feel the competencies we have don’t reflect that of a small department,” said Salvatore. “I can’t say enough of our department.”