A lighter, brighter interior for historic Stepney Baptist Church

When Stepney Baptist Church opened its doors in 1841, John Tyler had just become the nation’s 10th president and Monroe itself was just 18 years old. On Sunday, Oct. 1, the congregation marked the completion of a major renovation at the church — which has become a local landmark and a thriving place of worship 176 years after its founding.

“This renovation enhances the space we use for worship — while preserving and showing off

some of our historical elements,” said the Rev. Kevin Merritt. “It is the culmination of a months-long project involving members of our church, our architect and contractors, and others from the community. We love the result.”

The brief ribbon-cutting ceremony took place prior to the church’s 10 a.m. Sunday service, and

attracted a large crowd of congregants, visitors and local officials.

“We pray for many more years of full-gospel ministry in this church,” said Merritt.

Perhaps the most noteworthy alteration is visible immediately upon entry to the church. Just inside the front doors was a tiny anteroom, with another set of doors to the main part of the church.

Early in the remodeling process, the church’s architect suggested removing these doors and walls. The result is a larger, and more open, interior.

A key objective was to make it safer for people to move around inside the church. Over its

176-year history the church had seen numerous changes and additions, which resulted in a main floor characterized by multiple levels and potential hazards.

“It was quite lumpy and bumpy,” said the Rev. Liz Merritt, Kevin Merritt’s wife and minister of

discipleship and outreach at the church. “Our contractor was able to fix the floor so that it is now

entirely level. There isn’t an extra step anywhere.”

Accomplishing that required removing the church’s pews. While quite beautiful, the seats were

shallow, making them uncomfortable for worshippers. Robert Perez, the head of the congregation’s community outreach committee, learned that a congregation in Bridgeport was moving to a smaller building. Its old church building was being converted into a mosque. Because mosques do not have pews, they were acquired by Stepney Baptist.

“But they had to be resized, because that church was huge,” said Kevin Merritt. “David Greer, a cabinetmaker who is a member of our church, expertly reconfigured the pews to fit into our worship area, while retaining their design and finish.”

Despite their newness to this particular worship space, the reconfigured pews are historic in their own right. Brand-new seat cushions were also in order, making them appreciably more comfortable for worshippers. Pews were also installed in the upstairs balcony, replacing rows of folding chairs.

The renovated church is brighter and more open in several other important ways. The

remodeling team removed two underpowered chandeliers, replacing them with a larger, centrally located chandelier that provides better illumination. While less ornate, it occupies the same spot that the church’s original gas-lit chandelier did when the church first opened.

“Besides the chandelier, all the other lighting in the church was replaced,” said Merritt.

Parishioners sought lighting elements that would match the large, grand chandelier. In particular, the wall sconces are of the same brushed-silver finish.

A host of subtle changes to the layout also took place. A seldom-used piano was moved to the

balcony area upstairs. The church organ was relocated diagonally across the balcony, so that it no longer blocks entry to the pews in that area.

At the front of the church, a larger stage accommodates both the refinished pulpit and the

seven-piece musical ensemble that’s a mainstay at Sunday services. The final touch was a fresh coat of paint, several shades lighter and brighter.

New Haven-based architect Jay Bright was on hand to witness the ribbon-cutting.

“Stepney Baptist is a wonderful congregation to work with,” said Bright, who has designed enhancements to the Church on the Green in New Haven as well as East Haven’s landmark Old Stone Church. “It’s always a treat to see how a project on which I’ve worked has come together.”

Barbara O’Brien, on hand for the ribbon-cutting with her husband, Mike, praised how the renovation improved the church’s interior without radically altering it.

“We have a lot of parishioners who have been coming here for a long, long time, so it’s important to preserve that history,” she said. “The new church is beautiful — definitely more open and accommodating. But those longtime members can still come here and say, ‘This is still my church, and they did a beautiful job.’”

Eighteen-year-old Kyle Deegan said the church is more amenable to worship.

“You definitely can feel the Lord’s presence here,” he said.

The Rev. Kevin Merritt was especially pleased by the results of an engineering assessment the

church undertook prior to any remodeling.

“It was so reassuring when the engineer informed us how solid the church was built,” said Merritt. “He said, ‘This building will be here for another 176 years. It’s not going anywhere.’”

In two months, the larger Monroe community will have its own opportunity to view the renovations. On Saturday, Dec. 2, the yearly Christmas tree lighting will take place across the street on the Stepney Green. Attendees are invited afterward to Stepney Baptist for traditional Christmas caroling, complete with coffee, hot cocoa and other seasonal refreshments.