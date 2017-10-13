Special week puts local eateries on display

There’s plenty on the menu for restaurant mavens in Monroe next week.

After years on ice, Monroe’s first-ever restaurant week has finally come to the front burner — thanks to the town’s Economic Development Commission (EDC) — giving more than a dozen local eateries a chance to display their culinary creations for locals and out-of-towners alike.

The seven-day promotion began Monday, Oct. 16, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 22. And this could not have come soon enough for many local leaders who have long seen this as a perfect way to put Monroe’s restaurant scene on the Fairfield County map.

“We see other towns having great success with this event, and I’ve been asking for this since I got here,” said Steve Vavrek, who has been first selectman for eight years. “The EDC got this done in a big way. The EDC is a cohesive group now, and it has a whole new mission.”

Monroe is known for the strength of its pizza establishments, and Vavrek said this week is a chance for people from throughout the area to visit Monroe and enjoy the variety of quality eateries available.

“I’m so excited this is finally happening,” said Town Council member Terry Rooney, a longtime, staunch supporter of creating restaurant week. “It might seem small, but this is a big move for myself and the EDC. Volunteerism is the heart of this town, and this group of volunteers helped coordinate a major undertaking in just two months’ time.

“This week is a good way to bring our restaurants to the forefront, get the community together, and bring in some people from out of town to see how good and diverse our restaurants and eateries are in Monroe. We don’t just have pizza in Monroe.”

Participating restaurants will include Bella Rosa, Buffalo Bill Steakhouse, Carl Anthony’s Trattoria Restaurant, Country Pizza, Jennie’s Pizzeria & Catering, The Last Drop Coffee Shop, MacDaddy’s Macaroni & Cheese Bar, McGowan’s Pizza, Monroe Social, Mr. Mac’s Canteen, Nostrano Italian Eatery, Osteria Romana, Roberto’s Restaurant, Sal’s Home Pizza Restaurant, The Smithy, Soup Thyme, and Vazzy’s. Participating restaurants will offer prix-fixe dining menus for lunch and dinner. Reservations are highly recommended, so book tables early.

“Restaurant week is a terrific opportunity for us to introduce restaurants to new guests and a great way to revisit restaurants if you’re a regular guest to try something different on their menu,” said Donna Verdisco, named EDC chairman some two months ago. “It will be the perfect time for Monroe residents as well as those from surrounding towns to visit a favorite local restaurant or try something new to their palate.”

Both Vavrek and Rooney credited Verdisco’s efforts — along with fellow commission members Vice Chair Mike Benedetto, Rob Westlund, David Geismer, Susan Maurizio, Ashish Verma and Herman Olivera — in just two months’ time with bringing the dream to life.

“Donna’s a rock star,” said Rooney. “It might seem simple enough. Just hold a restaurant week. But there is a lot of logistics involved, and you need to have a motivated volunteer base staying focused. Donna kept everyone focused. I expect great things to come from this commission going forward. This is the best EDC we’ve had so far.”

Verdisco said once she assumed the chairperson’s role, she asked local leaders what needed to be accomplished. When restaurant week was identified, she immediately sprang into action.

“We looked at what other communities have done, and we found several restaurants that were interested,” said Verdisco. “The restaurants were open to ideas, and we were flexible. We’re very happy. We feel we have a good lineup, with some of the top, premier restaurants in town.”

Rooney said the EDC has three functions — increasing the grand list, helping to bring new business into town, and helping the businesses already here to flourish. The EDC is composed of volunteers who also juggle work and family life along with EDC efforts. Rooney said Verdisco’s arrival as chair was the final piece to what will be a success puzzle.

“My feeling is that we have eateries in town that rival big city eateries,” said Rooney. “Our hope is this will get local residents out to try a new place and bring in people from out of town to try our restaurants. There’s a lot of little nooks and crannies here people need to learn about. This will help get some great restaurants on the map.”

The EDC’s main focus, said Verdisco, is to improve the town’s economic and social well-being, and “restaurant week is the perfect venture to bolster the economic vitality of Monroe with an emphasis on the vibrant restaurant experiences available in this quaint New England town. Value-priced dining will take place at a variety of establishments, ranging from fine dining to fast-casual.”

Verdisco said tracking the overall impact could be difficult, but if each restaurant gets one new customer, the event can be considered a success.

“This turned out to be easy to do, but it will have a big impact,” said Verdisco. “There are a lot of great places in town, but many are not known. We want to help put them on the map while increasing traffic in town. We are executing something that will have a positive impact on Monroe.”

Verdisco said the EDC hopes to be able to track any increased revenue generated by the week and the publicity associated with it, but the key really is increased traffic at the eateries.

“We will examine the results, and we will learn from this,” said Verdisco. “We will see what went well, what didn’t work, and that will help us, not only in future restaurant weeks but also with other projects the EDC plans down the road.”

For more information, email [email protected] Those taking pictures are asked to share them on social media using #RWMONROECT.