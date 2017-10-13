State legislators update state budget impacts

As Connecticut eclipses the 100-day mark without a budget, local state legislators told residents last week they will continue to fight for Monroe’s state payment.

State Rep. J.P. Sredzinski (R-112) and state Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-21), at a state budget update forum at Town Hall last Wednesday, said that with Gov. Dannel Malloy’s veto of the Republican budget plan, which received bipartisan approval last month, an emergency executive order went into effect Oct. 1 to fund necessary state expenses, albeit with significant reductions in education funding, town aid and other core government services.

Both lawmakers joined other area legislators Tuesday in calling for an override to the governor’s veto of the $40.68 billion, two-year budget supported by Republican lawmakers and a few Democrats as well.

“Despite Gov. Malloy’s veto, we must continue to work for a veto override to pass a budget,” said Kelly, “and to this day the bipartisan budget passed by the general assembly remains the only viable option.”

“The people who came to this budget forum made it clear that the lack of a state budget was unacceptable,” said Sredzinski, “and at this stage in the game we need to do whatever it takes to give towns the certainty they need to run effectively.”

Local leaders stated last week that there would be no drastic changes to town services resulting from the state budget impasse extending past the Oct. 1 deadline. Republican legislators are now calling for an override of the veto, but in the meantime, Connecticut remains without a state budget entering October, passing the Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grant payment deadline, meaning a majority of towns will see across-the-board cuts in municipal aid and education funding, and elimination of core government services.

And those who attended last Wednesday’s forum asked why the budget process has taken so long and how it would affect them locally.

Kelly said that without a state budget, the state will operate under the governor’s executive order, which will “decimate our towns and cities, our education system, nonprofits, and you, the hard-working taxpayer.”

The Republican budget plan would have benefited Monroe, leaving all education funding from the state in place. That is a far cry from the governor’s original budget plan, which would have eliminated all funds for Monroe, while the Democratic plan cut more than $2.3 million.

“To be clear,” said Kelly, “without the override of this veto, teacher layoffs, a reduction of social services, property tax increases, and school cuts are inevitable. That is why I will continue to push for a veto override. We must provide our Connecticut families with a solution that puts Connecticut on a new, sustainable path. The time for politics has long ended; we must all work together now and stand up to Gov. Malloy and his failed vision for our state.”

“In March, Sen. Kelly and I stood right here, and listened to 150 people ask us to ‘go and get our money back,’” said Sredzinski, who joined Kelly to hold an emergency budget forum on March 8 following the governor’s proposal to eliminate Monroe’s state funding and bill it for the cost of teacher pensions. “That is what we did by passing a budget with bipartisan support that fully restored municipal aid and education funding.

“In spite of the setback of the governor’s veto and a difficult road to overriding it, I will continue to fight for my district until this crisis is resolved,” added Sredzinski. “I strive to be a quality resource for information about events in Hartford, so I always appreciate a chance to go back to my district and help my constituents understand why things have happened this way and how it will affect them.”

With Connecticut’s fiscal mismanagement leading to massive debts each year, the Board of Finance and school administrators assumed the town would receive $3.5 million, cutting an estimated $3.5 million from the town’s budget. In response to that assumption, the town increased its general fund balance to some $8 million, meaning the town could cover the loss, at least for this fiscal year.