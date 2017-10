Brianna Craig had 13 kills and a pair of blocks when Masuk High defeated New Milford, 3-0, in an SWC girls volleyball match on Friday.

Maria Castro-Rodriguez had nine service points in the 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 victory for coach Bryan Coloma’s Panthers.

Ana Castro-Rodriguez had 23 assists and seven aces.

Leading New Milford were Julia DeFalco (6 kills, 3 blocks), Abbi Debes (4 kills, 5 blocks) and Tori DeJulia (9 assists and 2 aces).