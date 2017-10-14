Football: Masuk teams up to defeat Amity, 48-10

The Masuk High football team was firing on all when it defeated Amity High, 48-10, in Woodbridge on Friday night.
“As a coach, the reward is watching kids improve and taking things from the practice field and bring it to the game,” said Masuk coach Joe Lato. “They did that tonight. I’m proud of them.”
Nick Lorusso led the Panthers with three touchdowns.
Jack Roberge rushed for nearly 200 yards and scored two TDs.
Senior wide receiver Ryan Shaw scored two touchdowns receiving, as Masuk signal caller Matt Hersch threw for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns.
The Masuk offensive line, consisting of Max Mirizio, Curtis Swain, Kevin Harper, Sam Nalaboff and Alex Lee, opened big holes for Roberge and Lorusso while protecting Hersch on pass plays.
“This is a pretty unique situation where every kid can score,” Lato said. “They all have their own talents and they’re explosive in their own way.”
After Amity went three-and-out, Masuk scored on their first play from scrimmage when Roberge took it 71 yards to the house for the score. Nolan McCarter kicked the extra point to give Masuk a 7-0.
After the Spartans and Panthers traded punts, Masuk struck again.
Hersch found Lorusso in the flat on a screen pass. He found his blockers and ran 78 yards for the touchdown.
The Spartans put together one of their best drives of the game when they marched 12 plays, before Luke Smith was stopped short of the first down by linebacker Jack Duignan.
Masuk followed with a three-and-out before Amity went on another drive of eight plays, capped with a field goal from Jordan Conn to make it 14-3.
One play later, Roberge scored his second touchdown, a 75-yard run on an off-tackle play.
The Panthers attempted a two-point conversion but failed.
After an exchange of possessions, Masuk’s Ben Vickowski blocked a punt and Lorusso recovered the ball in the end zone for the touchdown. After McCarter’s extra point, the Panthers took a 27-3 lead into the half.
On the second play of the second half, the Panthers scored once again.
After Roberge started the drive with a 21-yard run, Hersch then saw Shaw outrunning the defense along the sideline and found him in stride for the touchdown for a 34-3 lead.
After Amity’s next drive sputtered, the Panthers put another scoring drive together.
This one started with Hersch finding Shaw again for a 50-yard gain down the middle. Hersch then connected with Peter Fox for eight yards to set up Lorusso’s third touchdown, a 16-yard pass reception in the back corner of the end zone.
Down 38 points, the Spartans got on the board when Smith returned the kickoff 90 yards making it 41-10.
In response, Shaw started the next drive with a 20-yard return to the Masuk 49-yard line.
Hersch then found Michael Zuk for a 40-yard strike, before hitting Shaw for a yard score to give the Panthers a 48-10 lead entering the fourth quarter.
For the final 12 minutes, the Panthers iced their fifth win of the season.
“They’re not the biggest kids, but they work hard and they understand that our strength won’t be winning one-on-ones but being quick, using good technique and being persistent,” Lato said.