Monroe Police Log: Oct. 2-8

The Monroe Police Department responded to 21 alarms, 15 medical emergencies and two 911 hang-ups between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8.

Monday, Oct. 2

8:21 a.m. — Police received a report of a coyote in the back yard of a Wheeler Road home. The sighting was referred to the animal control officer.

9:05 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a larceny at a Benedict Road home. Police said two vehicles were entered overnight. One vehicle was unlocked, the other had a broken window, said police.

11:31 a.m. — Police received a fraud complaint from Big Y supermarket off Route 111. Store management reported that someone passed a counterfeit $50 bill the day previous, said police.

8:35 p.m. — Fernando Demoura, 37, of Shelton was arrested for driving under the influence after being pulled over on Route 25 near Mill Street. He posted a $500 bond and was scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Oct. 10.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

4:17 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident was reported on Route 25 near Judd Road. Police said one vehicle rear-ended the other. No injuries were reported.

8:31 p.m. — William Dinan, 61, of Monroe was arrested on charges of assault resulting from a domestic violence complaint at his residence, said police. Dinan failed to post a $5,000 bond and was arraigned in Superior Court that day.

8:59 p.m. — A three-vehicle accident was reported on Route 25. Police said a vehicle crossed the center line traveling north on Route 25 and struck two oncoming vehicles. Minor injuries were reported, and emergency medical services was called to the scene.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

7:55 a.m. — Police received multiple reports of a black bear seen crossing the roadway into the woods on Fan Hill Road, just south of Garder Road. The sighting was referred to the animal control officer.

10:02 a.m. — Antonio Rodrigues, 64, of Bridgeport turned himself in at police headquarters on an arrest warrant for failure to maintain minimum insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle. The arrest stems from the accident he was in during the 9/11 ride last month. He was operating the motorcycle that was struck. He was released on a promise to appear in Superior Court.

Thursday, Oct. 5

11:55 a.m. — A coyote was sighted in the area of Wheeler Road. Police referred the sighting to the animal control officer.

5:34 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident was reported in the parking lot at Mr. Mac’s Canteen off Route 25. No injuries were reported.

5:45 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident was reported on Carrie Hill Road near Route 25. No injuries were reported.

Friday, Oct. 6

7:12 a.m. — Police responded to the report of a burglary at Prushko’s gas station on Route 111. The owner told police someone broke a window at the side of the building to gain access. Nothing appeared to be stolen, said police.

9:28 a.m. — Police are investigating the theft of a GPS from a vehicle at Ryegate Terrace. The GPS was stolen from the unlocked vehicle sometime overnight, said police.

10:14 a.m. — Police are investigated a reported larceny from The Mason Jar on Route 25. Jeans and earrings were reportedly stolen from the store on Sept. 26, said police.

12:38 p.m. — Police received a report of coyotes along Knorr Road. Police referred the report to the animal control officer.

Saturday, Oct. 7

4:15 a.m. — Chris Moutinho, 45, of Trumbull was arrested for driving under the influence. Police stopped Moutinho on Judd Road near Patmar Drive after receiving a report of an erratic driver from an anonymous caller. Moutinho posted a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court.

3:40 p.m. — A Hammertown Road resident reported that someone ripped the resident’s mailbox out of the ground and tossed it across the street sometime overnight. The resident asked the police to make extra patrols in the area.

6:11 p.m. — Police are investigating the theft of mail from a Turkey Roost Road resident. The owner told police that $81 worth of merchandise was taken from a padded envelope that was in her mailbox at the apartment complex. The envelope was ripped open, said police.

7:37 p.m. — A one-vehicle accident occurred on Highland Drive. The vehicle went through the median. No injuries were reported.

Sunday, Oct. 8

6:32 a.m. — Police are investigating a burglary at Bella Rosa Restaurant on Route 111. Police said a cleaning person arrived that morning and found the rear door ajar. Upon investigation, police said, it was discovered that a cash register and flat-screen television were stolen. There is no confirmation whether any cash was stolen at this time, said police. The burglary happened sometime overnight, said police.

11:26 a.m. — A one-vehicle accident occurred on Route 34. The vehicle ran off the roadway, said police, but no injuries were reported.