A Decade of DECA at Masuk

Now that’s a perfect 10.

Masuk’s DECA chapter is entering its 10th year as an organization! DECA, which stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America, is an organization focused on honing the marketing, management and entrepreneurship skills of the student body.

To kick off its first decade celebration, Masuk DECA is hosting an ice cream social for all 83 members after school in the high school library on Oct. 12. On Oct. 23, 31 members will participate in a team-building and leadership activity at Escape 101 in Danbury.

Masuk DECA will also be selling pies from Oronoque Farms just in time for Thanksgiving as its first fundraiser and hosting its first major event, DECA Dodgeball. DECA’s first community outreach initiative will be a food drive in November to benefit the Monroe Food Pantry.

This year’s officer team consists of the following determined and driven students: President Kevin Papscoe, Vice President Kevin Brown, Administrative Assistant Zach McCollum, Treasurer Cam Falcone, reporter Jackson Kelman, co-historian and co-store Manager Gabby Beckett, co-historian and Social Media Correspondent Mackenzie Metro, co-store manager Ryan Conte, co-store manager Gabby Sardinha, co-membership coordinator Tyler Chopskie and co-membership coordinator Ryan Hodska.

In celebration of 10 years at Masuk, an alumni reception will be planned for late December. Any Masuk alumni are encouraged to contact Ms. Clini at [email protected] and follow Masuk DECA on Twitter and Instagram @MasukHighDECA.