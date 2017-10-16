Letter: BOE members tout accomplishments

To the Editor:

Over the past eight years, the Republican-lead Monroe Board of Education has achieved many accomplishments by working in a bipartisan manner. These accomplishments include:

Educational excellence — Masuk High School awarded as a National Blue Ribbon School by the Department of Education; Masuk also awarded as Connecticut School of Distinction along with Monroe elementary and Stepney elementary schools; Masuk ranked #13 in state as best high school; establishment of full-day kindergarten; and implementation of STEM in middle school.

Facility improvements — Honeywell Project completed in 2013-14 included HVAC upgrades, Masuk gas conversion, lighting upgrades and lock replacements yielding thousands of dollars in energy avoidance costs; Masuk High School turf field; Masuk High School, Fawn Hollow and Stepney elementary school roof replacements; security enhancements including sally ports, controlled access, panic buttons and glass upgrades; playground safety improvements; Stepney elementary oil tank replacement; and Monroe elementary electrical upgrade and water tank removal

Fiscally conservative — The average annual budget percentage increase from 2010-11 through 2017-18 is less than 1 percent; and working cooperatively with the Board of Finance to ensure minimal budget increase.

Communication — Board meeting broadcast live on TV and recorded for viewing on our website; establishment of the DaVinci Festival; showcasing the artistic and musical talents of our students; establishment and promotion of Monroe Reads Together in conjunction with the EWML Library; utilization of Facebook, Instragram and Twitter; and the Superintendent Newsletter.

We, the Republican candidates for the Monroe Board of Education, ask for your support on Nov. 7 to continue to provide the leadership necessary given the tumultuous uncertainty in the State Capital. We also ask you to support Ken Kellogg for first selectman and the entire Republican team.

Donna Lane, chairman

George King, vice chairman

Christine Cascella

David Ferris