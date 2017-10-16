Letter: BOE members tout accomplishments

To the Editor:
Over the past eight years, the Republican-lead Monroe Board of Education has achieved many accomplishments by working in a bipartisan manner. These accomplishments include:
- Educational excellence — Masuk High School awarded as a National Blue Ribbon School by the Department of Education; Masuk also awarded as Connecticut School of Distinction along with Monroe elementary and Stepney elementary schools; Masuk ranked #13 in state as best high school; establishment of full-day kindergarten; and implementation of STEM in middle school.
- Facility improvements — Honeywell Project completed in 2013-14 included HVAC upgrades, Masuk gas conversion, lighting upgrades and lock replacements yielding thousands of dollars in energy avoidance costs; Masuk High School turf field; Masuk High School, Fawn Hollow and Stepney elementary school roof replacements; security enhancements including sally ports, controlled access, panic buttons and glass upgrades; playground safety improvements; Stepney elementary oil tank replacement; and Monroe elementary electrical upgrade and water tank removal
- Fiscally conservative — The average annual budget percentage increase from 2010-11 through 2017-18 is less than 1 percent; and working cooperatively with the Board of Finance to ensure minimal budget increase.
- Communication — Board meeting broadcast live on TV and recorded for viewing on our website; establishment of the DaVinci Festival; showcasing the artistic and musical talents of our students; establishment and promotion of Monroe Reads Together in conjunction with the EWML Library; utilization of Facebook, Instragram and Twitter; and the Superintendent Newsletter.
We, the Republican candidates for the Monroe Board of Education, ask for your support on Nov. 7 to continue to provide the leadership necessary given the tumultuous uncertainty in the State Capital. We also ask you to support Ken Kellogg for first selectman and the entire Republican team.