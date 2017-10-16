Letter: Supporting Kellogg for first selectman

To the Editor:

Citizens of Monroe, I urge you to please view the first selectman debates. The debate format cuts through all of the typical election cycle platitudes, and shines a bright light on each candidate for all to see and judge.

Working with Ken Kellogg on Town Council has given me the chance to know, and appreciate just how strong Ken Kellogg’s skill set and talents are. Having attended both debates recently, I was struck by just how qualified Ken Kellogg is for the first selectman’s position.

Although I respect the other candidates desire to serve the town as our first selectman, honorable intentions alone do not automatically make for the best choice for first selectman. It has been Ken Kellogg who has sat on various boards, commissions, and subcommittees within the town. It has been Ken Kellogg who has written legislation, implemented the plan for the existing Town Health Department, orchestrated senior tax abatement; lead committees for the EMS Building Project, and is involved with the Jockey Hollow Building Study.

Each one of these areas is complicated, time consuming, and require focused attention to detail, yet Ken Kellogg had volunteered to tackle them. Some cynics may suggest he took on these challenging issues to prepare for his run as first selectman, but I can attest that most of these issues were undertaken well in advance of Ken ever considering his run for first selectman.

Ken, not unlike most of us, simply wants to do what is best for Monroe, and his years of volunteerism in the EMS corp. prior to his involvement on town boards, commission, and council’s proves that out.

Ken has taken the time to learn and understand the workings of the town derived from his broad range of experience he has gained by this service to the town, as well as his impressive private sector resume.

Ken Kellogg is aware of the challenges and opportunities that face Monroe, and is ready on day one to lead our town. The running of a town is not an easy undertaking, and can be a complicated endeavor. This is evident now more than ever, given the uncertainty at the State level we are facing. Monroe needs a competent, steady leader, and Ken Kellogg is that person.

I hope you will join me in supporting Ken Kellogg for first selectman of Monroe.

Sean O’Rourke