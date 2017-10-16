Letter: Hunsberger the best candidate for first selectman

To the Editor:

When we, the citizens of Monroe, vote on Nov. 7, we are electing a CEO for the town. With that in mind, I looked at the resumes of the three candidates.

Dan Hunsberger has the best qualifications for the job. He has more than 45 years of public safety and emergency planning experience. He has held numerous management positions in these areas.

During this time, he earned a law degree specializing in labor relations. It is clear that Monroe needs someone with Dan’s expertise in this area as in the last eight years a significant amount of money has been spent on labor negotiations for outside attorneys and mediators. Much of

this expense could be eliminated with Dan Hunsberger as our first selectman.

Dan Hunsberger understands what needs to be done in the public sector. Dan has volunteered countless hours to this town, serving on the Town Council, the EMS Commission, the Board of Finance, and the town’s Capital Projects Committee, just to name a few.

And finally, I will be voting Dan Hunsberger for first selectman. I urge you to do the same.

Pat Tomchik