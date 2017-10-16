Letter: Calls for harmony amid political differences

To the Editor:

In last week’s Courier, Sean Murphy attacked the Democratic candidates for municipal office. He seems to feel that a group wanting to have the two parties work together (“non partisan”) to achieve progress for the town is a problem. Don’t you think this country, state, and town would be better served by compromise rather than the partisan bickering and stalemates we now see in our government?

I can’t help but think that Sean Murphy has an agenda and perhaps a problem. First, he is a Republican so one can assume his criticism of Monroe’s Democrats stems from his partisanship.

He has only lived in town for a few months, but yet he feels he knows our town and our party. After moving into town, he wasted no time and began posting some very negative and controversial ideas on the Facebook website, “Fight for Monroe.” He upset many people on the site who just wanted an honest debate on the issues facing our town. Sean Murphy’s behavior seems to be a continuation of the adversarial stance he took in his former town of Woodbury.

In a channel 3 news report on Jan. 13, 2017, it was reported that Sean Murphy posted a sign depicting the Woodbury First Selectman as Joseph Stalin. Do we want this type of behavior in Monroe? We have a wonderful town where we try to live in harmony even though we have different political ideas and solutions.

Sue Koneff