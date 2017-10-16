Letter: We turned off the NFL and put up this sign

To the Editor:

I have eight immediate family members who are or have served the United States of America in her armed forces. My brother, Col. Timothy O’Hara (Masuk 1978), served in the U.S. Army for 27 years, my stepfather, Commander Jack Hawkins, commanded the U.S.S. Sam Houston which was our seventh nuclear ballistic submarine. And I have a niece and nephew in South Korea today.

Our National Anthem and our Flag are just that, ours. Those who serve America, those who serve the Flag, have the right to expect those who they protect to stand in observance for the two minutes as our National Anthem is played and the colors are presented.

So long as the millionaires playing a game and their billionaire employers choose to dishonor America, my television won’t be tuned into professional football any day of the week.

Patrick O’Hara