Letter: Supports Ken Kellogg for first selectman

To the Editor:

I am submitting this letter in support of Ken Kellogg to be our town’s next first

Selectman. To those of you that do not know me, I currently serve as an alternate on the Monroe Planning & Zoning Commission. I moved to Monroe with my family back in 2012 and have a deep passion for the community here in Monroe. Monroe has accepted me with open arms and I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.

As a member of the millennial generation, I have seen thousands of my contemporaries moving out of state. Though this is disheartening, I completely understand this given the fiscal status of our state. Our leaders in Hartford, specifically Gov. Malloy, don’t have a viable plan for the future of our state. That is why it is critical that our local governments take responsibility and plan for the future. It is pivotal that our town be led by a chief executive that is a proven leader. Ken Kellogg would be this chief executive.

Monroe needs a first selectman that builds consensus. This involves collaborating with all of the boards, commissions, town departments, and interested parties in order to work towards a common goal. No matter if the goals are long-term or short-term, communication is key. From deciding which roads to pave to what our town looks like in the future, it is vital our chief executive be an effective communicator. I have had the pleasure of working with Ken for nearly three years and I can sincerely tell you that he is an effective communicator. He builds consensus and executes successful solutions. Monroe has already benefited from Ken’s consensus building through his work on the Finance, Health, Education, and Public Safety Subcommittee and as the Chair of the Town Council’s Strategic Planning Committee. Ken has a proven track record on Town Council. He was instrumental in the creation of the new Monroe Health Department, passed seven new ordinances with bipartisan support, and spearheaded tax relief for senior citizens. Ken also has a proven track record in the business realm. Ken directed corporate projects, streamlined processes, and saved millions in costs.

Ken Kellogg is committed to establishing a bright future for Monroe and I happily support his candidacy for first selectman.

Jonathan Formichella