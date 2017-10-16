Letter: Supporting Hunsberger for first selectman

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Dan Hunsberger’s candidacy for first selectman in Monroe. A typical letter of endorsement contains the usual platitudes and citations, to wit: he’s a family man, has grandchildren in our schools, he has served on numerous boards and commissions (finance, wetlands, Town Council, and more), has a law degree and 45 years of public safety and emergency planning experience, and more.

But I want to address another equally, if not more important side of Dan’s candidacy — his humanity and concern for the people in our town. I’ve known Dan Hunsberger for some 20 years. It is his concern and commitment that has impressed me.

The key questions he asks about any issue is always — does it benefit the town and its people? Does it get done without harming people or the land? Who benefits? Is there a better, less expensive way of accomplishing a proposal, yet still get the job done?

Dan is not a politician. Instead, he is exactly what we need, a person who will put people and our town first. He is as honest as the day is long. He will speak truth to politics and power. He will be a defender of what is right and true. He will listen to all sides of an argument without respect to party or position, take careful counsel from knowledgeable people, and then take action appropriate to the matter. You can’t ask for more than that. You shouldn’t expect less than that.

These are the reasons why I’m voting for Dan Hunsberger for town selectman. I ask you to do the same.

Don Koneff