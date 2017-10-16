Letter: Supporting Kellogg for first selectman

To the Editor:

I am writing this letter in support of Ken Kellogg as first selectman. As a 40-year Monroe resident, current member of the Board of Education, local realtor and parent, my focus is on what is best for Monroe. Ken is the clear choice.

I’ve known Ken for several years and have witnessed the positive impact his dedicated leadership has had on Monroe. His strong background in business as well as emergency preparedness will continue to protect our town.

As a member of the Board of Education, I look forward to Ken continuing to move Monroe forward. Monroe is an award-winning Blue Ribbon school district. Strong schools are a key factor for families deciding to move to Monroe. Ken knows first-hand how important strong public schools are as both of his children are students at Masuk High School. He understands that the first selectman’s job is to work closely with the superintendent, the Board of Education, and parents in the school system to ensure the town of Monroe is serving our children well. While Ken may not have direct control over the Board of Education’s budget or policies, he can positively affect the direction of the school system by teaming up with school administration and seeking to make the town function better as a unit.

I have no doubt Ken Kellogg is the right choice for Monroe’s next first selectman. I ask for your support and vote #KelloggforMonroe on Nov. 7.

Shannon Reilly Monaco