Letter: Why do Dems never criticize Malloy?

To the Editor:

Apparently, my last letter created quite a stir in town. I am new to the area and I decided to educate myself on local politics, as any good citizen should do. I was quite bothered by the response from One Monroe, paid for by the Democrat Town Committee and comprised solely of Democrats who will not tell us they are Democrats.

Last week a Monroe Courier representative called me to verify that I am real, after a member of the Democrat Town Committee accused me of not. Not only am I real, I do not work for the Russians. In addition, the Democrat Facebook page Fight for Monroe threw me out and blocked me. Why? Maybe the Democrats can explain.

I was stunned to receive such a reaction and investigated local Democrats. You would be surprised how many Democrat Town Committee members and candidates either work for the state, city of Bridgeport, government in general, or their jobs depend on government.

In most recently available numbers, Monroe receives 14.7 percent of what it pays into the state (income and sales tax), excluding this year’s cuts. This equates to a net of $43 million a year leaving town. Bridgeport receives 192 percent of what it pays in, a net of $98 million over what they contribute. Bridgeport is receiving an increase in aid while Monroe lost 12 percent of its budget. So city of Bridgeport employees keep their jobs and some get raises while our taxes go up $1,000 a year.

Local Democrats keep their jobs, pensions, and benefits. Do residents in the private sector have the same job security, benefits, and pensions? No. These generous benefits are why the state is in such financial trouble. The Democrats’ refusal to criticize Democrat Dan Malloy now makes sense. Never bite the hand that feeds you.

Sean Murphy