Monroe Courier

Girls soccer: Masuk Panthers shut out East Lyme

By Andy Hutchison on October 16, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Kacey Lawrence (4) scored two goals for the Panthers. — Andy Hutchison photo

Masuk High’s girls soccer team shut out visiting non-conference foe East Lyme 3-0 on Saturday afternoon.

 Kacey Lawrence scored twice and had an assist, and Gia DeLorenzo scored and set up another for coach Eleanor Brainard’s Panthers.
The Panthers improved to 7-3-3 and East Lyme fell to 6-6-2.
Masuk goalkeepers Jennifer Jacovino and Kelcie Killian combined to make three saves, with Killian stopping one shot on goal after relieving Jacovino midway through the second half after an injury.
Defenders Chloe Shawah, Susan Mathews, Caeley Raymond and Mackenzie Deering played well.
Hannah Epifano and outside midfielders Madison Samperi, Kaitlyn Infante and Rachel Colegrove also had strong games.
Masuk had 14 shots and East Lyme goalkeeper Hayley Sorrentino made seven saves.

Related posts:

  1. Girls soccer: Barlow sinks Masuk in SWC final
  2. Girls soccer: Masuk eliminates Barlow in Class L
  3. Girls soccer: Panthers turn back Bunnell High, 7-2
  4. Girls soccer: Unbeaten Newtown tops Masuk, 3-2

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Letter: Supporting Hunsberger for first selectman Next Post Letter: Supporting Kellogg for first selectman
About author

Andy Hutchison


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress