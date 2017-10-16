Girls soccer: Masuk Panthers shut out East Lyme

Masuk High’s girls soccer team shut out visiting non-conference foe East Lyme 3-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Kacey Lawrence scored twice and had an assist, and Gia DeLorenzo scored and set up another for coach Eleanor Brainard’s Panthers.

The Panthers improved to 7-3-3 and East Lyme fell to 6-6-2.

Masuk goalkeepers Jennifer Jacovino and Kelcie Killian combined to make three saves, with Killian stopping one shot on goal after relieving Jacovino midway through the second half after an injury.

Defenders Chloe Shawah, Susan Mathews, Caeley Raymond and Mackenzie Deering played well.

Hannah Epifano and outside midfielders Madison Samperi, Kaitlyn Infante and Rachel Colegrove also had strong games.