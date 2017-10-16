Free Stratford Sister Cities Chorus Oct. 22

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m., will host the Stratford Sister Cities Chorus.

Stratford Sister Cities Chorus is a mixed voice, multi-generational ensemble. As choral and cultural ambassadors for the Town of Stratford, the chorus was organized in 1991 for the purpose of bringing music and friendship to the Stratfords of the world and entertainment to local communities. The group sings both secular and non-secular music, under the able direction of Jeffrey Leinen.

The performance is free and open to the public. Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.