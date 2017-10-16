Monroe Courier

Free Stratford Sister Cities Chorus Oct. 22

By Julie Miller on October 16, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, Lead News, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m., will host the Stratford Sister Cities Chorus.

Stratford Sister Cities Chorus is a mixed voice, multi-generational ensemble.  As choral and cultural ambassadors for the Town of Stratford, the chorus was organized in 1991 for the purpose of bringing music and friendship to the Stratfords of the world and entertainment to local communities.  The group sings both secular and non-secular music, under the able direction of Jeffrey Leinen.

The performance is free and open to the public. Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Arts Festival Sunday, rain or shine
  2. Johnny Winter All Star Band coming to Fairfield
  3. Trumbull Library’s One Book, One Town events
  4. A Supernatural Evening with Jeff Belanger

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Girl Scouts hold Election Day cookie booth sales
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress