Free funeral planning presentation

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m., will host the program Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Funerals, But Were Afraid to Ask.
The basics of planning a funeral will be discussed. Topics include:
- How to plan a funeral (yours or someone else’s)
- What is legally allowed and what isn’t
- Costs involved
- How to plan ahead
- Ideas to create a personal service
- Writing an obituary
- FAQs
- Funeral etiquette
- Options for veterans
Time will be allocated to answer questions.
Presented by Holly Mullins and James Cowan from the Trumbull, family-owned funeral home, Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Inc.
The program is free and open to the public. Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s
Website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.