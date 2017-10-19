Free funeral planning presentation

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m., will host the program Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Funerals, But Were Afraid to Ask.

The basics of planning a funeral will be discussed. Topics include:

How to plan a funeral (yours or someone else’s)

What is legally allowed and what isn’t

Costs involved

How to plan ahead

Ideas to create a personal service

Writing an obituary

FAQs

Funeral etiquette

Options for veterans

Time will be allocated to answer questions.

Presented by Holly Mullins and James Cowan from the Trumbull, family-owned funeral home, Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Inc.

The program is free and open to the public. Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s

Website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.