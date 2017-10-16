Monroe Courier

Girl Scouts hold Election Day cookie booth sales

By HAN Network on October 16, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Girl Scouts of Connecticut will be hosting statewide cookie booths at a variety of locations starting on Saturday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 12.

For those who don’t want to eat Girl Scout cookies, but still want to support the organization, there will be Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s Gift of Caring program, Cookies for Heroes where participants may purchase cookies to be sent to U.S. military women and men overseas and at home.

Election Day Booth Sale locations will be added later this month at gsofct.org.

